Jalandhar’s Rs 1800-crore sports industry may not revive after Covid-19 setback, say traders

Updated: May 07, 2020 12:48 IST

The district’s sports industry, which was already in doldrums due to increasing price of labour and high tax slabs, has been hit hard by the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, so much so that traders believe that it is unlikely that the industry will revive once the situation normalises.

Jalandhar’s sports industry once estimated to be worth Rs 1,800 crore, catered to over 55% of the country’s demand, now, with thousands of migrant labourers leaving the city, the future of the industry seems bleak.

SHORTAGE OF LABOUR, RAW MATERIAL

Traders say, at present, Jalandhar’s market share is around 30% as several units have been shut down over the decade due to losses. More units are expected to shut shop as raw material and labour become unavailable and dearer.

The industry also exports to the United Kingdom, South Africa, Germany, France, Netherlands, New Zealand, Australia and some other nations.

Jalandhar Sports Forum president Ravinder Dhir said now Meerut had become the main sports market of the country as the local government there is supportive of the traders. “Leather and labour are also available at cheaper rates,” he said.

FINANCIAL STIMULUS NEEDED

“There were around 70 units of leather ball manufacturers before 2010. However, at present, only 10-15 of them are in business,” Dhir said.

“The industry will not revive unless a special financial package is not released by the government. People will anyway not purchase sports equipment amid the pandemic,” Dhir said.

‘GOVT MUSTN’T LET LABOURERS RETURN’

Another trader, Vipan Prinja of Marshall Exports, said all industrialists had taken care of the labours in their employ, and had provided them with essential services and money for past two months. However, as soon as the government allowed us to run the units, they permitted the labourers to return.

“In the absence of labour, how can we run our units?” Prinja asked.

CAPT APPRISED OF INDUSTRY’S WOES

Dhir said he had also written to chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh in this regard on Wednesday.

Sports manufacturers say they had little hope for business this year.

“The future of the Indian Premier League and Cricket World Cup is under the shadow. Labour, too, is unlikely to return anytime soon. With all national and international borders sealed the industry has been hit hard,” said Vikas Jain of Jainson International.