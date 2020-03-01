e-paper
Jalandhar to have working women's hostel under central scheme

Jalandhar to have working women’s hostel under central scheme

chandigarh Updated: Mar 01, 2020 22:16 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A working women’s hostel will be set up in Jalandhar under a centrally sponsored scheme at a cost of Rs 4.5 crore.

To be built under ‘Mission for protection and empowerment of women’ of the Union women and child development ministry, it will be the first such hostel in the Doaba region.

The multi-storey building of the hostel will come up at Gandhi Vanita Ashram, Kapurthala road, Jalandhar. It will be constructed within two years, an official spokesperson said.

The hostel will accommodate 80 working women and 20 day care children.

He said the first installment of Rs 1.36 crore for the project has been released by the Union ministry. The total expenditure would be borne by the Centre, state government and implementing agency in the ratio of 60:15:25, respectively.

