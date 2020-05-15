e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Jammu cop sings songs to entertain stranded passengers; video goes viral

Jammu cop sings songs to entertain stranded passengers; video goes viral

The video shows the cop singing Bollywood numbers to passengers at the railway station on Thursday evening

chandigarh Updated: May 15, 2020 21:51 IST
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Ravi Krishnan Khajuria
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

In a move to lighten the mood of stranded passengers in Jammu and Kashmir, a video of deputy superintendent of police, Bikram Kumar, singing outside a railway station in the Union territory has surfaced on the internet.

Bikram Kumar

The video shared by the inspector general of police Mukesh Singh shows the cop singing Bollywood numbers to passengers at the railway station on Thursday evening.

The video soon went viral on Twitter and received huge appreciations for his gesture of entertaining the passengers during the coronavirus enforced lockdown.

The netizens have heaped praise on Bikram Kumar, who is posted as a sub-divisional police officer in Jammu East.

“Passengers were being sent off to Delhi from Jammu on Thursday evening. A passenger was carrying a guitar with him so I borrowed his guitar to render a couple of Bollywood numbers to cheer up the passengers. He obliged and it created positive vibes and brought smiles on people’s faces. It was all spontaneous,” said Kumar.

Sagar sang two famous numbers—“Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi” and “Papa Kehte Hain”.

“Hands which carry a gun also knows to spread love through music. Much respect!”, posted Farhan Shah on social media.

IGP Mukesh Singh posted the video on his Twitter handle with caption “SDPO east Jammu singing #railway station @jammu for passengers of the first train during #covid @JmuKmrPolice @igpjmu”.

The post so far has been retweeted 308 times and has garnered 1.6K likes.

Another user reacted, “‘Dude Rocks’ a true picture of our people in the security services in India, they are an epitome of peace and humanity”.

“The hands that usually wield AK -47 assault rifles and other sophisticated weapons can also weave magic on strings,” said Vikram Sharma, a theatre artist.

