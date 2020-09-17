e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / JJP tenders apology over lathicharge on protesting farmers in Kurukshetra

JJP tenders apology over lathicharge on protesting farmers in Kurukshetra

Daring the Congress to ‘prove’ if deputy CM Dushyant Chautala has any role in lathicharge, he accused the Congress of defaming the minister.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 17, 2020 20:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Chandigarh
         

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), the coalition partner of the BJP in Haryana, on Friday tendered an apology for the lathicharge on protesting farmers in Kurukshetra last week.

Digvijay Chautala, who is younger brother of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and president of INSO, the youth wing of the JJP, said the “JJP apologises to the farmers subjected to lathicharge.”

He said, “JJP was always with the farmers...and interests of the farmers are always supreme for the party. After watching the video of lathicharge on farmers, the first thing we did was to condemn the incident as it was wrong.”

He said the JJP had also demanded an inquiry into who issued orders for the lathicharge. “The police were wrong to resort to lathicharge,” he said.

Stating that the Central and state governments had already made it clear that foodgrains will continue to be procured under minimum support price (MSP), Digvijay said some political parties were misleading farmers.

Daring the Congress to ‘prove’ if deputy CM Dushyant Chautala has any role in lathicharge, he accused the Congress of defaming the minister.

