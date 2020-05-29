Justice SN Satyanarayana takes oath as Punjab and Haryana HC judge

chandigarh

Updated: May 29, 2020 00:10 IST

Justice SN Satyanarayana took oath as judge of Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday. He was transferred from Karnataka high court in March, but his joining got delayed due to the covid-19 outbreak. Chief justice RS Jha administered the oath to him by at a ceremony at high court premises, attended only by administrative committee of the court, in view of the covid-19 outbreak.

Justice Satyanarayana was the second senior-most judge at the Karnataka high court after the chief justice and here will be at number 7. Born on January 15, 1959, he enrolled as advocate on April 22, 1983 at Bengaluru and took up civil as well as criminal cases. He was appointed as an additional judge of the Karnataka high court on June 9, 2008 and a permanent judge on June 8, 2012. The number of judges at the Punjab and Haryana high court is now 56, including the chief justice, against the sanctioned strength of 85.