Kangra man tests negative for Covid-19 in second report

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 28, 2020 20:02 IST

A resident of Kangra, who was among the first two Covid-19 patients in the state has now been tested negative in the second report and will soon be discharged from the hospital, said RD Dhiman, additional chief secretary (health) on Saturday.

The 32-year-old man was tested positive for Covid-19 on March 20, a day after he returned from Singapore. Now, the state has only one Covid-19 case.

Meanwhile, in a major relief to the authorities, all 16 samples tested at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda, including 13 of those who came in close contact with three positive patients have also come out negative.

Since March 10, as many as 802 people have returned to their home in Kangra district from abroad and 9,800 from other states.

OPDs closed in 2 hospitals

The administration in Kangra district on Saturday closed all OPD services for patients at RPGMC, Tanda and Zonal Hospital (ZH), Dharamshala. Only emergency services will be available in the two major health institutions in the district. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to prevent gathering at hospitals.

FIR after fake news on curfew pass spreads

The Palampur administration has lodged an FIR after fake news made rounds on social media claiming that ₹2000 were being charged for curfew pass in the town. Palampur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Dharmesh Ramotra said “We have lodged an FIR and strict action will be taken against the accused.”

Ration distributed to slum dwellers

The Kangra district Red Cross Society distributed ration to slum dwellers living in the vicinity of Dharamshala town. Around 100 families of migrant labourers from Maharashtra and Rajasthan live in slums at Chetru village near Dharamshala town. Meanwhile, there was a shortage of vegetables in many parts of Kangra district especially urban areas. People complained that vegetables being supplied were limited and of poor quality. Prices of tomato have reached ₹100 while onions were sold at ₹60 per kg.