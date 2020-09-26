e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Kargil war hero’s kin set up hospital in his memory

Kargil war hero’s kin set up hospital in his memory

The family of Captain Saurabh Kalia, who was killed in the Kargil war, has built a multi-specialty hospital at Dadh, around 15 kilometers from Dharamshala

chandigarh Updated: Sep 26, 2020 00:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Dharamshala
The newly built Captain Saurabh Kalia hospital at Dadh near Dharamshala.
The newly built Captain Saurabh Kalia hospital at Dadh near Dharamshala.(HT Photo )
         

The family of Captain Saurabh Kalia, who was killed in the Kargil war, has built a multi-specialty hospital at Dadh, around 15 kilometers from Dharamshala, in memory of the fallen solider.

The hospital, Capt Saurabh Kalia Memorial Kaydee Hospital, was inaugurated on Friday. The family collaborated with Dr Vivek Gautam, whose father was also an officer in the Indian Army, to set up the hospital.

Captain Kalia’s father, NK Kalia, said the hospital will cater to the needs of villages within a radius of 10-12 kilometers of the Chamunda Shrine.

People in the area have to go to Palampur, Dharmshala, Kangra or Tanda Medical College in case of an emergency. The hospital aims to provide affordable treatment at par with quality standards. The medical team will be headed by Dr Vivek Gautam.

“Initially, the out patient department (OPD) and facilities such as general and laparoscopic surgery and urology OPD, along with radiology services, including ultrasound and x-ray, have been made functional. A basic well-equipped medium-level laboratory and 24-hour emergency services are also available,” said NK Kalia

To provide holistic care and promote the traditional and scientific Indian system of medicine, a full-fledged ayurveda and panchkarma unit has also been set up. There are 18 inpatient beds and inclusive special private Rooms for post-operative care.

Gradually, more services will be added with focus on orthopaedics, obstetrics and gynaecology and paediatrics, apart from upgrading the diagnostic facilities such as, CT Scan and mammography. The number of in-patient beds will also be increased, he said, adding that they intended to add super-specialty services such as neurosurgery and cardiology at the later stages.

tags
top news
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan raises Kashmir issue at UN
Indian diplomat walks out after Imran Khan raises Kashmir issue at UN
PM Modi’s speech at UNGA to focus on global push to counter terror
PM Modi’s speech at UNGA to focus on global push to counter terror
India, Japan ‘non-contact’ naval drills in Arabian Sea begin today
India, Japan ‘non-contact’ naval drills in Arabian Sea begin today
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
Prithvi Shaw and awe in easy win for Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
UK asks China to allow UN unfettered access to Xinjiang
Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh turns 88
Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh turns 88
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Congress, NCP say no to farm bills in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena to decide
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In