e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Chandigarh / Kasauli town planner killing: 12 cops penalised for dereliction of duty

Kasauli town planner killing: 12 cops penalised for dereliction of duty

Shail Bala Sharma, the assistant town planner, and a public works department (PWD) employee had died when Vijay Singh, the owner of the guest house, fired at them on May 3, 2018.

chandigarh Updated: Jan 29, 2020 18:21 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hotel owner owner Vijay Singh (left), who is now absconding, and assistant town planner Shail Bala Sharma (right) during the demolition drive in Kasauli on May 3, 2018. Singh allegedly shot her dead minutes later.
Hotel owner owner Vijay Singh (left), who is now absconding, and assistant town planner Shail Bala Sharma (right) during the demolition drive in Kasauli on May 3, 2018. Singh allegedly shot her dead minutes later.(HT File)
         

Two years after assistant town planner was shot dead by owner of a guest house at Kasauli during a drive to demolish illegal structures, police have penalised 12 cops who accompanied the slain town planner for dereliction of duty.

Police headquarters has issued orders for permanent forfeiture of five years of service of the twelve cops. “Each of them has been awarded punishment of permanent forfeiture of five years of approved service (their service will not be considered for promotion and pensionary benefits),” said inspector general of police, armed police and training, Himanshu Mishra. Police have penalised all twelve cops, who were on duty along with slain officer during the demolition drive on May 3, 2018. Those penalised are inspector Madan Singh, sub-inspector (SI) Kuldeep Singh, SI Dalip Singh, head constable (HC) Nagender Singh, HC Hem Raj, constables—Sanjeev Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Narender Kumar and Ishwar Dass and three women cops—Champa, Usha and Sharda—for dereliction of duty.

Shail Bala Sharma, the assistant town planner, and a public works department (PWD) employee had died when Vijay Singh, the owner of the guest house, fired at them on May 3, 2018. Shail was acting on the order of the Supreme Court to demolish illegal construction by hotels and guest houses at Kasauli. Her death had sent shock waves across the nation and moved the apex court to take suo motu notice of it. Vijay Singh had managed to flee the spot, despite the presence of policemen and a Quick Reaction Team (QRT) on the spot. The firing incident had put the spot light on the police functioning. Vijay Singh was arrested two days later from a temple in Mathura.

What raised more suspicion was that the two QRT personnel, who were holding AK 47 rifles, also failed to react after Singh opened fire at the duo.

The cover up

Police headquarters preliminary investigations into the incident had infuriated the public as well as chief minister Jai Ram Thakur. Police initially tried to cover up its failure, saying that Shail had gone to the demolition spot without informing the police.

Magisterial probe indicts cops

Government had ordered a magisterial probe into the incident that indicted the cops for dereliction of duty. The probe was headed by the then divisional commissioner, Shimla, Dinesh Malhotra. The report had pointed out that the team of officers, led by Shail Bala, was assisted by 14 cops, including two personnel from the quick response team. It mentioned that the station house officer (SHO) and 14 other cops were unarmed and were only carrying sticks and shields. Two cops assisting the demolition team were equipped with AK-47 but did not fire at the hotel owner. Even the inspector and the assistant sub inspector (ASI) had not carried their service revolver.

top news
Akali Dal resets stand on Delhi elections, now it again supports BJP
Akali Dal resets stand on Delhi elections, now it again supports BJP
‘Death sentence a need to justify vengeance’: Delhi rape convict in curative plea
‘Death sentence a need to justify vengeance’: Delhi rape convict in curative plea
Rohit’s twin Super Over sixes seal maiden T20I series win in NZ
Rohit’s twin Super Over sixes seal maiden T20I series win in NZ
‘No one said it was crime’: French writer on paedophile sex tourism in Asia
‘No one said it was crime’: French writer on paedophile sex tourism in Asia
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata’s feet. ‘Best thing on Internet’, says Twitter
Narayana Murthy touches Ratan Tata’s feet. ‘Best thing on Internet’, says Twitter
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
Honda launches BS6-compliant Amaze compact sedan, price starts at Rs 6.09 lakh
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka ChopraIndia vs New Zealand Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News