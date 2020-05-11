e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Kashmir on high alert amid threat of attack on security forces

Kashmir on high alert amid threat of attack on security forces

The alert was sounded in the wake of the day of Badr (May 11), when militants have chosen this day to target security personnel and their establishment in the past as well

chandigarh Updated: May 11, 2020 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Anticipating attack on security forces, high level security arrangements were put in place across Kashmir on 17th Ramadan, the day of Badr, when a few hundred Muslims led by Prophet Muhammad took on their powerful opponents in Arabia and won. The attack was speculated as militants have also targeted security forces in the valley on this day on several occasions in the past. Last year also, there were similar reports about the possibility of attack on 17th Ramadhan.

“Keeping in view, the past experiences when militants chose this day to target security forces on this day, the security was beefed up in Kashmir,” a senior security officer said.

Meanwhile, mobile internet that was suspended last week after Hizbul operational commander Riyaz Naikoo was gunned down by security forces at his village Beghpora in Pulwama was yet to be restored.

Keeping in view the two attacks on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in north Kashmir’s Sopore and Handwara areas which left six CRPF personnel dead and more than five injured, the officials were apprehending similar attacks on CRPF.

During a high level meeting in Baramulla last week, IG Kashmir Vijay Kumar had asked forces personnel, especially CRPF, to maintain vigil on ROP and Naka duties to foil militants bid to attack them.

Meanwhile, additional checking points were set up on national highways and other sensitive places and messages were passed to security installations asking them to be on alert. Even the army’s RR units have enhanced the mobile patrolling in towns and villages.

Meanwhile, the day passed off peacefully without any attack on forces in the Valley.

2G INTERNET TO BE RESTORED AFTER RAMADAN 17

Top officials told HT that only once Ramadan 17 passes of peacefully that the 2G services could be restored in the Valley.

Sources said that the government had decided to restore prepaid mobile phones on Friday night, however, during a high level meeting attended by top officials of security agencies in Srinagar, it was decided that mobile internet would remain suspended till Monday.

“It was decided to restore internet only after Ramadhan 17, as there were inputs that security forces might come under attack on this day ,” the security officer said.

Kashmir divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole termed the suspension of internet as temporary. “The mobile internet will be restored soon,” he said.

