Kashmir to get more snow next week as harsh winter period starts

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 16:55 IST

Kashmir will get the next spell of snow with the onset of Chillai Kalan, the harsh 40-day winter period starting on December 21.

Srinagar-based meteorological department director Sonam Lotus said on Wednesday that precipitation will be of moderate intensity next week. “There is a possibility of light to moderate snowfall on December 21 and 22 at isolated places of Kashmir and Kargil district of Ladakh. No major snowfall is expected till the month-end in both the union territories,” he said.

Kashmir’s winter pans out in three stages, starting with the 40-day intense period from December 21(Chillai Kalan) followed by 20 more days that are less intense (Chillai Khurd) and lastly 10 days of mild cold (Chille Bache).

Meanwhile, the night temperatures continued to drop in most places of Kashmir on Tuesday night with fog engulfing the plains of Jammu division.

Meteorologist Mohammad Hussain Mir said that Gulmarg was the coldest in Kashmir with a minimum temperature of minus 11 degrees Celsius, going further down from minus 10.2 degrees on Monday night. “There is fog in North West India up to the plains of Jammu division,” he said.

The tourist resort of Pahalgam in South Kashmir recorded a low of minus 7.4 degrees, while it was minus 5.2 in Kokernag.

The minimum in Srinagar dipped to settle at minus 4.8 degrees from the earlier night’s minus 3.2 degrees.

Jammu was also cold at 5 degrees, while Banihal saw a low of minus 3 degrees.

Leh recorded a low of minus 10.8 degrees, while Kargil recorded a low of minus 14.4 degrees and Drass was the coldest at minus 18.6 degrees.

The night temperatures started dipping in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday after snowfall over the weekend.

.