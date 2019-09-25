KB DAV School pupils come dressed as combs, soaps in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 25, 2019 17:43 IST

KB DAV Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 7-B, organised a fancy dress competition for the Kindergarten students on Tuesday.

Students came dressed as cleaning agents such as tooth toothbrush, toothpaste, combs, brushes, dusters, garbage bins and brooms.

Children delivered speeches on the utility of the cleaning agents.

Teachers apprised them of the importance of cleanliness.

The winners were awarded and the principal lauded the efforts of the students and teachers.

Students operates Drones at Moti Ram Arya

Moti Ram Arya Senior Secondary School conducted a workshop on operating drones to enhance the experiential and scientific learning of the students on Tuesday. Chandigarh Institute of Drone CEO Sunny Kumar was the resource person.

He encouraged the students to use waste material in various scientific ways. He shared ideas tomake drones with the help of waste. Students took part in a demonstration cum practice drill.

First Published: Sep 25, 2019 17:42 IST