Kejriwal betrayed Dalits: SAD

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 22:10 IST

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Sunday said the Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Arvind Kejriwal had betrayed the Ravidasia community by refusing to intervene to save the demolition of a 500-year-old temple dedicated to Guru Ravidas at Tughlaqabad in the national capital.

In a statement here, SAD Doaba MLAs Pawan Kumar Tinu, Sukhwinder Kumar and Baldev Khara, besides former minister Sohan Singh Thandal said the Ravidasia community had approached Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal one month ago on the issue.

He said the delegation had urged the Delhi government to intercede on behalf of the community in the Supreme Court (SC) and save the ancient temple from demolition. The leaders said as per the delegation leaders— Satwinder Singh Heera and Sant Jagtar Singh Barnala— the Delhi chief minister (CM) asked them to submit a written submission to support their claim. They said a written submission along with required evidence proving the temple land that was granted to the community by Lodhi dynasty in the 15th century was also submitted to the Delhi government 20 days back.

Former chief parliamentary secretary Pawan Tinu said it was shocking that the Delhi CM did not do anything to help the community and even last minute pleas for intervention were ignored by the AAP government.

Akali leaders said the community was engaged in a long-drawn battle to save the temple but the AAP government was following in the footsteps of the erstwhile Congress government which had created the issue.

“The Congress leaders who are trying to show solidarity with the community should also explain why their party did not resolve the issue when it was in power in Delhi for 15 years,” the SAD leaders said.

Akali leaders also announced that they would meet SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday and urge him to take up the matter with the central government. The SAD leaders said they would announce their next course of action in consultation with the community members. “We also appeal to all right thinking individuals to support this just cause as Guru Ravidas spread the message of humanity and his teachings find universal acceptance and are even incorporated in Guru Granth Sahib,” the leaders added.

