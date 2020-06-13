Khap body meets Sonali Phogat

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 01:58 IST

Two days after Haryana’s Binain Khap sought the arrest of TikTok star-turned BJP leader Sonali Phogat for thrashing Hisar market committee secretary Sultan Singh, a five-member committee of the khap met Phogat at her residence in Hisar and asked her to clear the air on the incident.

Jind’s Saccha Khera sarpanch Sanjay Singh said the panel was formed to investigate the case.

“Sonali narrated the entire episode and said she believes in khap’s functioning. She assured the committee members that she would accept whatever decision the khap makes,” he added.

The khap committee also met Hisar SP Ganga Ram Punia and requested him to conduct a fair probe.

“We are investigating this case and will hopefully solve it soon,” the SP said.

Angrej Singh, one of the committee members, said, “We have called a meeting on June 15 at Saccha Khera village to take a decision in this case.”

A member of khap body, pleading anonymity, said efforts were being made to strike a compromise between Phogat and Sultan Singh.