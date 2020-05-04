e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Khattar addresses people of Karnal

Khattar addresses people of Karnal

The chief minister said sweepers, doctors, paramedical staff and police personnel were doing their duty as corona warriors and the government was grateful to them

chandigarh Updated: May 04, 2020 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar in a video message thanked the people of his constituency, Karnal, for their ‘contribution’ in the fight against coronavirus. In his four-minute message, Khattar said he could not come to Karnal in the past 45 days due to the pandemic. “I had promised that I will visit Karnal twice a month, but due prevailing situation, I could not come,” he added.

He, however, promised to visit Karnal after the situation returns to normal.

The chief minister said sweepers, doctors, paramedical staff and police personnel were doing their duty as corona warriors and the government was grateful to them.

He also thanked people associated with social organisations and religious places for helping the daily wagers and underprivileged.

Khattar appealed the people of Karnal to support the government by helping the poor and needy people in their localities.

