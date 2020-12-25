Khattar announces hike in honorarium for sportpersons in Haryana

chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday announced to increase honorarium for Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyan Chand award winners from ₹5,000 to ₹20,000 per month.

According to the sports and youth affairs minister Sandeep Singh, 80 players have received the Arjuna award in the state and 15 coaches have received the Dronacharya award, while nine players have been honoured with Dhyan Chand award. All of them will be given an amount of ₹20,000 each per month, he said, expressing gratitude to the chief minister for hike in the honorarium of these sportspersons on the occasion of good governance day.

The winners of the adventure award given by the central government will also receive ₹20,000 honorarium.

The chief minister also increased the amount given to the Bhima award winners. The awardees were given ₹5 lakh at the time they were awarded and now they will receive ₹5,000 per month allowance. Haryana government has honoured 130 sportspersons with Bhima award.

Bhagavad Gita is a major source of inspiration for youth: Khattar

The CM said Bhagavad Gita is a major source of inspiration for the youth and it inculcates moral values in them so that they can contribute towards nation building.

He was speaking through video conference at an event organised as part of International Gita Festival-2020 here. On the occasion, 55,000 students from across the state collectively recited 18 verses (one each from 18 chapters of Bhagavad Gita) online, an official statement said.

“This sacred scripture not only shows them the right path but also inculcates moral values in them so that they can contribute effectively in nation building,” Khattar said.

He said that the government provides quality education to students so that they can excel in their life. “Similarly, Gita has its own relevance as the positive energy and vibes emanating from its shlokas put a positive impact in the mind of the youth and assist them in choosing the right path in their lives,” he said.

