Chandigarh / Khattar extends deferment of outstanding dues payment

Khattar extends deferment of outstanding dues payment

An official said on Thursday that besides extension, the CM has also announced 50% waiver of interest on all such dues; waiver of rent on buildings and shops belonging to government, Panchayati Raj Institutions and urban local bodies for this period; and 25 % waiver of fixed charges for industrial and commercial electricity consumers

chandigarh Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:32 IST
Haryana chief minister(CM) Manohar Lal Khattar has announced extension of deferment in payment of all outstanding dues as on March 15, 2020 and thereafter, towards all departments, boards, corporations and authorities till May 15, 2020.

An official said on Thursday that besides extension, the CM has also announced 50% waiver of interest on all such dues; waiver of rent on buildings and shops belonging to government, Panchayati Raj Institutions and urban local bodies for this period; and 25 % waiver of fixed charges for industrial and commercial electricity consumers.

He announced the treatment of this period as frozen period in all government contracts and a life insurance cover of ₹10 lakh for various employees working in containment zones and for all accredited and recognised journalists upto June 30, 2020.

He also clarified that the benefit of life cover of ₹50 lakh against Covid-19 announced by the government of India, would be given to all doctors, nurses and group C and group D employees posted in Covid isolation wards, intensive care units and operation theatres across the state.

He said that all registered farmers, arhtiyas, labourers and employees, whether regular, part-time or contractual, of all procurement agencies engaged in the procurement process in mandis will also get the benefit of an insurance cover of ₹10 lakh till June 30, 2020.

