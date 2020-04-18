Khattar govt appeasing e-commerce firms at cost of small shopkeepers: Surjewala

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 16:55 IST

Senior Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Saturday accused the BJP government at the Centre and in Haryana of appeasing e-commerce companies at the cost of ruining businesses and livelihoods of 10 lakh small shopkeepers in the state.

He said the government is giving a monopoly to e-commerce firms in selling non-essential goods by denying the same to small shopkeepers.

Addressing the media via video conference, Surjewala said the anti-trader and anti-shopkeeper decision of the BJP-JJP government should be reconsidered. He demanded protection to the small shopkeepers by permitting them to deliver goods in their local areas at the doorsteps of customers via contactless home delivery. This will help in achieving the goal of social distancing, while supporting economic revival for the country, he added.

Highlighting the woes and problems of retailers, Surjewala said the stalled businesses during the lockdown has resulted in huge losses for the entire MSME sector. The shopkeepers and local traders have made heavy investments in their businesses and goods worth lakhs of crores were lying in their shops and godowns.

Despite the closure of the business, the shopkeepers are paying their rents, fixed electricity bills on commercial rates, commercial taxes and heavy interest on their investments.

After April 20, the e-commerce companies will be free to sell fridges, TVs, computers, mobiles, textiles, jewellery, and other non essential goods, but the shopkeeper’s business has been stalled until May 3, Surjewala said.

Surjewala asked the Khattar government to answer if it would waive off shopkeepers’ electricity bills, commercial taxes and give them special exemption in GST.