Khattar rules out possibility of early polls in Haryana

Ruling out the possibility of advancing Haryana assembly election with the general election, which is due in May next year, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said the state government would not make any recommendation for early polls.

“The issue of holding Lok Sabha and assembly elections simultaneously was raised earlier but it is not possible in 2019 as there is a need for constitutional amendment. Even in case of Haryana, we don’t think that there is a need to advance the assembly polls,” said the chief minister during an interaction with the media here on Tuesday.

The assembly election, whichis due in October next year, would be held on time and the state government would not make any recommendation for early polls, until the election commission or the Union government takes any decision in this regard.

Replying to a question about the allegations that a mayoral candidate of the ruling party had sought votes on caste lines, the chief minister said, “I am not in favour of caste politics and believe in Haryana ek, Haryanvi ek.”

“Some people are seeking votes on caste lines but even if they do so, would win on this ground too as everybody, including me, belongs to a caste. But we do not discriminate on the basis of caste,” he added.

The chief minister skipped the question on allegations of biased behaviour, levelled on him by four MLAs of the ruling party in Gurgaon, saying, “There are no differences among the MLAs and such small issues need not to be exaggerated.”

Responding to a question regarding the setting up of a unit by Maruti Company in Karnal, he said that it is up to the company to take decision for setting up its plant but the state government has offered land in different locations including Gurugram, Samalkha, Faridabad and Karnal.

The chief minister also launched an online portal to give people access to 485 services and schemes of 37 departments at one platform. He also inaugurated 22 Antyodya Saral Kendras for all district headquarters, from Karnal and said that Haryana has become the first state in the country where 4,000 Atal Seva Kendras in rural areas, 22 at district headquarters, 51 at sub-divisional level and 20 Antyodya Saral Kendras at Tehsil level, have been launched simultaneously at such a large scale.

The chief minister said that these services were launched as the government was celebrating good governance day to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya.

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 15:15 IST