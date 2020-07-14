e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 14, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Khattar seeks Gadkari’s intervention to resolve SYL canal logjam

Khattar seeks Gadkari’s intervention to resolve SYL canal logjam

Earlier, Gadkari inaugurated three big road projects worth Rs 2,240 crore

chandigarh Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday urged Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari to resolve the long-pending Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue with Punjab so that the state gets its ‘legitimate’ share of water.

Speaking after Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 11 highway projects through a web-based function, Khattar urged the Union minister to intervene and raise the SYL issue before the Centre for early resolution.

Earlier, Gadkari inaugurated three big road projects worth Rs 2,240 crore, an official spokesperson said.

These projects included 35km four-lane Rohna/Hasangarh to Jhajjar section of NH 334-B, the 70km four-lane section between Punjab-Haryana border and Jind and 85km two-lane Jind-Karnal Highway on NH 709.

Gadkari also laid the foundation stone of eight road projects worth Rs 17,787 crore, including 227km six-lane access controlled greenfield expressway from Ismailpur to Narnaul, four-lane Gurugram Pataudi-Rewari section, four-lane Rewari-Ateli Mandi section and six-lane Narnaul bypass among others.

Gadkari said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) would spend Rs 2 lakh crore on the construction of new roads in Haryana in the next two years.

He said apart from these road projects, the 687km long Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway passing through Jind would also benefit Haryana and give a major boost to the state’s economy.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, cooperation minister Banwari Lal and MP Dharambir Singh were also present on this occasion at Chandigarh, while health minister Anil Vij, sports minister Sandeep Singh, social justice and empowerment minister Om Parkash Yadav, and other MPs and MLAs joined the function through videoconferencing.

top news
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
Sachin Pilot welcome to join, say BJP leaders as party weighs its options
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
Regulate Covid treatment costs at private hospitals, orders Supreme Court
Sanjay Jha who faulted Congress for turmoil in Rajasthan suspended from party
Sanjay Jha who faulted Congress for turmoil in Rajasthan suspended from party
Top Indian, Chinese generals hold crucial talks at Chushul to reduce tension at LAC
Top Indian, Chinese generals hold crucial talks at Chushul to reduce tension at LAC
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
In damage-control mode, Nepal govt gives PM Oli’s Ayodhya claim a new spin
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed from Rajasthan cabinet
3 demands that likely got Sachin Pilot axed from Rajasthan cabinet
Andhra deputy CM, wife and daughter are Covid-19 +ve; 99 deaths in 3 days
Andhra deputy CM, wife and daughter are Covid-19 +ve; 99 deaths in 3 days
‘China lied, people died’: Tibetans ask WHO to recall Covid probe team
‘China lied, people died’: Tibetans ask WHO to recall Covid probe team
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyAmitabh BachchanKarnataka 2nd PUC Result 2020 Live UpdatesMBSE HSSLC 12th Result 2020Vikas Dubey

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In