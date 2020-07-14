Khattar seeks Gadkari’s intervention to resolve SYL canal logjam

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 21:58 IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday urged Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari to resolve the long-pending Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue with Punjab so that the state gets its ‘legitimate’ share of water.

Speaking after Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stones of 11 highway projects through a web-based function, Khattar urged the Union minister to intervene and raise the SYL issue before the Centre for early resolution.

Earlier, Gadkari inaugurated three big road projects worth Rs 2,240 crore, an official spokesperson said.

These projects included 35km four-lane Rohna/Hasangarh to Jhajjar section of NH 334-B, the 70km four-lane section between Punjab-Haryana border and Jind and 85km two-lane Jind-Karnal Highway on NH 709.

Gadkari also laid the foundation stone of eight road projects worth Rs 17,787 crore, including 227km six-lane access controlled greenfield expressway from Ismailpur to Narnaul, four-lane Gurugram Pataudi-Rewari section, four-lane Rewari-Ateli Mandi section and six-lane Narnaul bypass among others.

Gadkari said the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) would spend Rs 2 lakh crore on the construction of new roads in Haryana in the next two years.

He said apart from these road projects, the 687km long Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway passing through Jind would also benefit Haryana and give a major boost to the state’s economy.

Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala, cooperation minister Banwari Lal and MP Dharambir Singh were also present on this occasion at Chandigarh, while health minister Anil Vij, sports minister Sandeep Singh, social justice and empowerment minister Om Parkash Yadav, and other MPs and MLAs joined the function through videoconferencing.