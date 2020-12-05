Kibber village in remote Spiti valley of Himachal declared containment zone after 14 Covid cases surface

chandigarh

Kibber village in the remote Spiti valley of Himachal Pradesh has been declared a containment zone after 14 residents tested positive for Covid-19, officials said on Saturday.

Lahaul and Spiti is among the top three districts with a high positivity rate in Himachal Pradesh. Kibber is situated at an altitude of 14,400 feet and is surrounded by a wildlife sanctuary, which is the habitat of the elusive snow leopard.

“Kibber with a population of about 1,100 has been declared a containment zone till further orders. All relaxations given by the administration have been withdrawn. Shops and offices in the containment zone will remain closed and no public and private works shall be carried out,” additional district magistrate Gian Sagar Negi said.

The Spiti tehsildar and village head have been directed to ensure the supply of essential commodities to residents.

Panchayat head Angmo, who goes by one name, said, “There was a wedding in the village recently. The gathering appears to be the prime reason for the spread of the pandemic.”

The residents have been told not to participate or organise any function, meeting or religious event in the containment zone. They can come out of their houses only in case of an emergency.

Everyone has been asked to wear masks and thermal screening will be done at all entry and exit points.