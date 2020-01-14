e-paper
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / KOTKAPURA FIRING: HC grants bail to ex-MLA Brar, two others

KOTKAPURA FIRING: HC grants bail to ex-MLA Brar, two others

chandigarh Updated: Jan 14, 2020 23:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday granted bail to former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Mantar Singh Brar and two others in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case.

The special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 police firing incidents, named the trio as accused in March last year. Two others include then Kotkapura DSP Baljit Singh and then Kotkapura city SHO Gurdeep Singh Pandher.

The high court had granted interim protection to them last year on different dates and now it has been made absolute as state had told court that the challan against them had been presented in designated court.

In the case of Brar, it was claimed that he influenced then Kotkapura SHO not to record statements of a complainant, Ajit Singh, and other persons injured in the police firing.

