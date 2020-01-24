Kotkhai custodial death case: Himachal IG Zaidi back in judicial custody for misusing bail concession

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 16:53 IST

A special CBI court on Friday cancelled the bail of suspended inspector general of police (IGP) Zahur Haider Zaidi, an accused in the Kotkhai custodial death case. He has been taken into judicial custody.

Four days ago, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) moved an application in the special court for the cancellation of his bail and the issuance of a non-bailable arrest warrant in the interest of justice.

A fortnight ago, senior police officer Soumya Sambasivan, the then superintendent of police (SP) of Shimla, filed an application in the CBI court saying, “Zaidi tried to influence and pressurise me to change my statement in the court.”

The CBI mentioned that the special leave petition (SLP) of Zaidi was allowed by the Supreme Court on April 5, 2019.

The application moved by the CBI said that the trial court (then at Shimla) had imposed certain conditions on Zaidi while granting him bail. “One of the conditions was that the accused will not tamper with prosecution evidence and will not influence/intimidate witnesses so as to dissuade them from deposing facts/information relating to the case to the court or police officials /IO.”

MISUSED BAIL CONCESSION

It mentioned how Zaidi has “misused the concession of bail” and that there was a “clear violation of the condition of bail by Zaidi, which may affect the trial.”

The application read: “Important witnesses in the case are yet to be examined and they include HP Police officials, who are lower in rank such as constables, head constables and other material witnesses.”

“The testimonies of the prosecution witnesses (still to be examined) are very material to the prosecution case and keeping in view the conduct of the accused, there is strong apprehension that the accused may try to contact and influence/intimidate them, which will adversely affect the prosecution case and is prejudicial to interest of justice and public at large,” it said.

It also stated that there was also every apprehension that he may abscond.

KOTKHAI RAPE AND MURDER CASE

In July 2017, four Nepalese and two men from Uttarakhand were arrested for the alleged rape and murder of a 16-year-old schoolgirl in Kotkhai, Shimla district. The girl was reported missing on July 4, 2017, and the six men were arrested 10 days later. Suraj Singh, one of the suspects, was found dead in custody at the Kotkhai police station on the intervening night of July 18 and 19, 2017.

The trial in the custodial death case had started in the special CBI court on June 6 against nine police officials, including IGP Zaidi, superintendent of police (SP) DW Negi, Theog, former Kotkhai station house officer (SHO) Rajinder Singh, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Deep Chand, investigating officer in the rape and murder case, head constables Surat Singh, Mohan Lal and Rafiq Ali and constable Ranjit Streta.