Kurukshetra village sealed as woman tests positive in P’kula

chandigarh

Updated: May 10, 2020 22:13 IST

The authorities have sealed the Harigharh Bhorakh village of Kurukshetra district after a 27-year-old woman tested positive for Covid-19.

Kurukshetra deputy commissioner Dheerender Kadgata confirmed the same.

She is posted as a cook in Sector 5 police station in Panchkula. Soon, after the Panchkula district administration informed the Kurukshetra administration about the patient, her village was declared a containment zone.

Pehowa SDM Sonu Ram has been appointed to monitor the situation.

Kurukshetra chief medical officer Sukhbir Singh said that the woman had returned to the village on May 7 but her samples had been sent earlier and on Saturday evening it was found that she tested positive.

He said that she was admitted at a hospital in Shahbad and samples of six of her family members had also been sent for testing.

The CMO said that since her sample was taken at Panchkula she will be counted in the Panchkula district and as of now there was no active coronavirus patient in Kurukshetra as two people who had tested positive have already been cured and discharged.