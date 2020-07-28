e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Labourer rapes 14-year-old girl he befriended

Labourer rapes 14-year-old girl he befriended

the victim’s mother said her daughter had come back home late from work on July 25 and narrated the incident when asked for the reason for delay

chandigarh Updated: Jul 28, 2020 20:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A 19-year-old man befriended a teenaged girl and raped her in a house after asking her to accompany him to a park.
A 19-year-old man befriended a teenaged girl and raped her in a house after asking her to accompany him to a park.(HT Photo)
         

The police have arrested a 19-year-old labourer for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl he befriended.

Ajay Kumar, 19, of Panj Peer road works with a mason and befriended the teenaged girl a month ago when he worked in a building near a house where she works as a domestic help.

In her police complaint, the victim’s mother said her daughter had come back home late from work on July 25 and narrated the incident when asked for the reason for delay. She said Kumar asked her to accompany him to a park but instead took her to a house and raped her. He also issued threats to her to keep her quiet.

Sub inspector Manjinder Kaur, who is investigating the case, said Kumar was arrested after the complaint was lodged on Monday.

A case was registered under section 376 (Rape), 506 (Criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and section 3, 4, 5and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

