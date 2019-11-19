Leaking roof, garbage lying in open, patients, docs bear the brunt at PGIMS, Rohtak

chandigarh

For the past several months, patients and doctors at the operation theatre of Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (PGIMS)’s orthopaedic department’s have been bearing the brunt of a leaking roof, but the authorities concerned don’t seem to be giving two hoots about the problem.

A doctor at the department, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The problem has been persisting for the past several months but authorities have been doing nothing about it. Because of the leak, our entire ward remains filled with water and it is especially risky as we have several electronic equipment and inflammable chemicals lying around.”

The doctor added that the problem becomes especially bad in monsoons.

Manjeet Yadav, 26, a resident of Kosli, said that he had come for the treatment of his grandmother’s fractured leg about three days ago. “The condition was so bad that I had to shift my grandmother’s bed to a corner of the room in the ward. Due to the water leakage, it became difficult for us to spend the night there.”

Usha Rani, 37, of Panipat said that she came to PGIMS for treatment of her elbow but she was unhappy with the facilities there. “I was shocked after seeing the leaking roof here. Patients are being treated with such apathy. It shocking that this happening in PGIMS, which is considered to be one of the best in healthcare facilities in the state.”

CLEANLINESS WOES TOO

With heaps of glucose bottles, injections and other waste materials lying in the open near the gynaecology department and special ward, cleanliness seems to be far cry for the hospital.

A contractual worker at one of the departments of the hospital revealed that the garbage has been lying there for the past six months. “The authorities have not taken any step to clean this. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about Swachh Bharat but authorities here are in deep slumber. They are playing with the lives of patients and other staff here by ignoring the cleanliness issue,” he said.

When contacted, PGIMS director Rohtash Yadav said that he has no information about the roof leakage in the orthopaedic department. “I will inspect the orthopaedic department and initiate the further course of action,” he added.

On being asked about the garbage lying there, he said, “I am not a watchman, who will look after such small issues.”