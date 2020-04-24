e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Leopard spotted in Sangrur’s Dirba Block

Leopard spotted in Sangrur’s Dirba Block

Officials say perhaps another animal was spotted; say humans are not at risk

chandigarh Updated: Apr 24, 2020 11:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Sangrur
Forest officials have been unable to confirm the sighting despite combing through the area.
Forest officials have been unable to confirm the sighting despite combing through the area.(HT PHOTO)
         

A leopard sighting was reported in Sangrur’s Dirba Block on Thursday evening.

Forest officials have been unable to confirm the sighting despite combing through the area, they say perhaps a different animal was mistaken to be a leopard.

Sangrur divisional forest officer Vidya Sagari said, “Based on site inspection, CCTV footage verification and information gathered from people who saw the cat, it is unlikely that it was a leopard. Therefore, humans are not at risk. Our forest team is looking for other evidence and pug mark to identify the jungle cat spotted,” said.

“Leopards are not found in Punjab.However, but we expect it came from other states such as Rajasthan,” added Sagari.

top news
Plasma therapy trials on Covid-19 patients give hope, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
Plasma therapy trials on Covid-19 patients give hope, says Delhi CM Kejriwal
Covid-19 taught us we need to be self-reliant, says PM Modi
Covid-19 taught us we need to be self-reliant, says PM Modi
4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim
4-month-old baby is Kerala’s fourth Covid-19 victim
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
No coercive action against Arnab Goswami for 3 weeks, orders Supreme Court
Google Duo vs Zoom: Which one should you go for?
Google Duo vs Zoom: Which one should you go for?
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
Made me feel like crying: 2 from Pak in Harbhajan’s top 5 toughest batsmen
US military may soon use electric combat vehicles for stealth operations
US military may soon use electric combat vehicles for stealth operations
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
Gujarat cases jump 4x, economists ask to lift lockdown: Top 5 stories from HT
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news