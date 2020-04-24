Leopard spotted in Sangrur’s Dirba Block

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 11:47 IST

A leopard sighting was reported in Sangrur’s Dirba Block on Thursday evening.

Forest officials have been unable to confirm the sighting despite combing through the area, they say perhaps a different animal was mistaken to be a leopard.

Sangrur divisional forest officer Vidya Sagari said, “Based on site inspection, CCTV footage verification and information gathered from people who saw the cat, it is unlikely that it was a leopard. Therefore, humans are not at risk. Our forest team is looking for other evidence and pug mark to identify the jungle cat spotted,” said.

“Leopards are not found in Punjab.However, but we expect it came from other states such as Rajasthan,” added Sagari.