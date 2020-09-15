LG says J&K to get economic package soon

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:31 IST

Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will soon get an ‘outstanding’ package to tide over the economic crisis, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday.

Sinha said that he was aware of the way business and trade had been affected in the UT not just recently but also over the past two decades.

“The industry and trade here has been affected not only over the past 15-16 months but also over the past 15-20 years,” he said.

Sinha said a committee had been formed to assess trade in the region and they had come out with a report, which is under the government of India’s consideration. “It will be revealed in a week’s time. I can say that such a package has never been received by J&K,” he said, adding that not just the business community but everybody will be covered in the package.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration last month had constituted a five-member committee to work out modalities for the economic revival in the Union territory in the backdrop of the incessant restrictions and lockdowns since August 5 last year.

The committee, headed by his advisor Kewal Kumar Sharma, was framed after representatives of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) had met the LG Sinha at Raj Bhawan. The committee was tasked to work out modalities for economic revival and propose measures for extending support to the business community.

He said experts will frame an integrated programme for the development of Srinagar and Jammu cities along with its water bodies. “Experts all over the country are working to develop an integrated programme not only for Jammu and Srinagar but also for Dal Lake and Wular; on how to revive them,” he said.

Sinha said the administration has zero-tolerance towards corruption and discrimination between Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

Asked about the innumerable barricades that were hampering vehicular movement, Sinha said the issue will be evaluated.

On the alleged Shopian fake encounters, Sinha said a probe was being held on two levels and the families will get justice.