Home / Chandigarh / Light rain likely in Chandigarh from April 17

Light rain likely in Chandigarh from April 17

In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius , while minimum temperature will remain between 21 and 23 degrees

chandigarh Updated: Apr 17, 2020 00:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a western disturbance will be active in the region, bringing light rain up to 20mm in the city on Friday and Saturday bringing along thunder and gusty winds of speeds up to 40km/h.

The weather is likely to go back to being dry after Saturday. A dip in maximum temperature can also be expected during this time, but it will rise again from Sunday onwards. Maximum temperature went down from 37.9 degrees Celsius on Wednesday to 36.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Minimum temperature went down from 24.7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday to 22 degrees Celsius on Thursday. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius , while minimum temperature will remain between 21 and 23 degrees.

