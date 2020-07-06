e-paper
Light rain likely in Chandigarh till July 9, to intensify thereon: IMD

In the next three days, maximum temperature is likely to remain between 31 and 34 degrees while minimum is likely to remain between 25 and 26 degrees

chandigarh Updated: Jul 06, 2020 22:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

After a sunny Monday in Chandigarh, India Meteorological Department has forecast light rain in the city till Thursday. It will increase in intensity, thereon, said the weatherman.

“Sky will get cloudy on Tuesday and Wednesday, and a few spells of rain are also possible. However, it is unlikely to rain more than 20mm. Temperature will remain on the higher side till Thursday, after which it is likely to drop as moderate rain up to 60mm is expected thereon,” said an IMD official.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature went up from 34.4°C on Sunday to 35.4°C on Monday. Minimum temperature went up from 22.2°C to 26.2°C on Monday. In the next three days, maximum temperature is likely to remain between 31 and 34 degrees while minimum is likely to remain between 25 and 26 degrees.

