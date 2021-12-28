Light sprinkling of rain in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 00:30 IST

Skies turned grey on Sunday evening after a sunny morning as the city received a light sprinkling of rain for about half an hour.

Temperatures are likely to go up because of the western disturbance active in the region that brought rain of 0.8mm, though Monday is expected to get colder as the day progresses, with more rain, said India Meteorological Department officials.

Highs of 20.2 degrees Celsius were recorded on Sunday after Saturday’s 19 degrees C. Minimum temperature also went up to 4.1 degrees from Saturday’s 4 degrees, a few notches lower than Shimla’s 4.7 degrees.

Maximum temperatures in the next three days are expected to range between 17 degrees and 18 degrees with lows of 5 degrees to 8 degrees.