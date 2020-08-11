LIP stages protest outside police commissioner’s office, burns effigy of MP Bittu in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 23:32 IST

Accusing that the police commissioner (CP) was working on the directions of Congress member of parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu, the members of the Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) held a protest outside CP office on Tuesday, seeking addition of appropriate sections of the IPC to the FIR registered against Congress leaders for allegedly attacking the LIP leaders outside the MP’s house on August 8.

Heavy police were deployed outside the CP office, which is anyway closed till August 13. An effigy of MP Bittu was also burned.

Lambasting the police department for supporting Congress, LIP president and MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains announced that they will protest outside the house of CM Captain Amarinder Singh and interim chief of Congress, Sonia Gandhi, if appropriate action was not taken.

“A video of the entire incident went viral and it is clear that Congressman attacked LIP workers led by in-charge of Gill constituency, Gagandeep Singh (Sunny) Kainth, and tossed their turbans, while they went to protest outside the house of the MP seeking installation of ventilators at the civil hospital. But the police have not added the sections of hurting religious sentiments even when the turbans of LIP leaders were tossed. Even derogatory remarks were passed on the caste of LIP leader Sunny Kainth. Rather the police registered a cross FIR against the LIP leaders,” said Bains.

Bains also alleged that the SHO of division number 8, Jarnail Singh, worked in cahoots with Congress. The SHO had refuted the allegations.

MP REFUTES ALLEGATIONS

Meanwhile, MP Bittu refuted the allegations and instead alleged that the LIP workers had conspired to attack Congressmen. “I was not in the city that day and did not even know that LIP was coming for a protest. In a video that went viral, an LIP worker could be seen with a kirpan in his hands. The police had to take action as per law.”

The police had registered a cross FIR after Congressmen allegedly attacked the LIP leaders outside the house of MP Bittu on August 8 and both the parties entered into a brawl. The FIRs have been lodged under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (likely to spread the infection), 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

Former district president of Youth Congress, Rajiv Raja, Congress supporter Abbas Raja among others have been booked on the complaint of Kainth. Sunny Kainth and others have been booked on the complaint of Congress supporter Tarwinder Singh. The LIP had announced that the party will protest outside CP office if sections were not added in the FIR against Congress leaders till Tuesday.

Despite attempts to reach CP Rakesh Agrawal and ADCP Sameer Verma, they were not available for comments.

SHO, division number 5, Richa Rani said, “An FIR has been registered against MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains, MLA Balwinder Singh Bains, Gagandeep Singh ‘Sunny’ Kainth among others under Section 188, 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the IPC and Section 57 (penalty for contravention of any order regarding requisitioning) of the Disaster Management Act.”

SOCIAL DISTANCING NORMS WENT FOR A TOSS

Social distancing went for a toss as hundreds of protesters gathered outside the CP office on Tuesday. Even Bains was not wearing a mask.

CONGRESS ALSO SEEKS FIR FOR HURTING RELIGIOUS SENTIMENTS

Meanwhile, the members of Youth Congress have also sought addition of Section 295A for hurting religious sentiments in the FIR registered against LIP leaders on the complaint of Congress worker Talwinder Singh.