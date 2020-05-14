e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Liquor vends in Jalandhar closed, owners seek tax rebate

Liquor vends in Jalandhar closed, owners seek tax rebate

Vend owners contend they incurred huge losses during the lockdown and are unlikely to profit in future, demand reducing the licence fee, slashing VAT

chandigarh Updated: May 14, 2020 14:50 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times/Jalandhar
The vends’ shutters were pulled down as owners were uncertain that they will be given tax relaxations
The vends’ shutters were pulled down as owners were uncertain that they will be given tax relaxations(Representative Image/HT )
         

Even as authorities allowed liquor vends to open in the district with a few conditions, vends were closed only after a few hours on Thursday.

The vends’ shutters were pulled down as vend owners were uncertain that they will be given tax relaxations.

The vend owners contended that they had incurred huge losses during the lockdown. The government has formed a panel to assess liquor vendor’s losses during lockdown.

The owners have sought relaxations such as reducing the licence fee and slashing VAT.

They said the vends were unlikely to make profit given the slide in the economy and the possibility of restrictions being extended by few weeks.

NO CLARITY, SAY VENDORS

“There is no clarity whether and how the government will compensate us. We opened the vends but later closed them, considering the tepid response from people and confusion over government’s move,” said a vendor.

An excise taxation officer, on request of anonymity, said most vendors closed their units in the morning. “Now, around 15% are operating but they too are receiving lukewarm response from public as they are selling only one bottle a person, that, too, at higher rates,” the officer said.

top news
FM’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
FM’s 2nd phase of announcement on economic package today at 4pm
President’s virus-led austerity drive: No new limousine, no lavish spread, limited flower decorations
President’s virus-led austerity drive: No new limousine, no lavish spread, limited flower decorations
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots offer hope, not red zone ground rules
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots offer hope, not red zone ground rules
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
UPSRTC to charge Rs 10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
UPSRTC to charge Rs 10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
‘Today is your last working day’: Uber lays off 3700 employees through Zoom
‘Today is your last working day’: Uber lays off 3700 employees through Zoom
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In