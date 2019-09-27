Litterbugs to pay ₹5,000 fine in Zirakpur

chandigarh

Sep 27, 2019

Littering in public places in Zirakpur will now invite a fine of Rs 5,000, while defecating in the open will cost ₹500.

In its August House meeting, the Zirakpur Municipal Council (MC) had approved the fines and new rates for garbage collection, which got final clearance from the local bodies department on Thursday.

MC executive officer Manvir Singh Gill said they had implemented Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, in the town. Teams had been formed and challaning will begin on Friday.

The civic body has fixed the garbage collection rates between Rs 50 to Rs 200 per month for houses, Rs 2,000 for guest houses and Rs 5,000 for hotels with over three-star rating.

Singh said littering and open defecation in public places will not be tolerated. “Under the sanitation bylaws, it is the residents’ responsibility to ensure that their garbage is disposed of properly,” he said, adding that if the fine was not paid, it will be added to the water bill of the violator.

