Litterbugs to pay Rs 10,000 in Chandigarh from March 29

With its challan books ready, the Chandigarh MC will start fining people for littering and other waste-related violations from Friday. Littering carries a fine of Rs 10,000. It covers throwing waste in public places and water bodies and disposing of garbage on the road.

With penalties ranging between Rs 200 and Rs 1 lakh, a total of 15 violations were notified in the waste management bylaws earlier this week. Not removing faeces of pets promptly will also cost the owners Rs 10,000. Burning or burying solid waste in the open will invite a fine of Rs 5,000.

“The fine can be paid on the spot or at the office of medical officer of health, MC, Sector 17, within one week,” said Amrit Warring, who heads the MC sanitation department.

In case of default, the fine will be added to the water bill, he said. In case the violators don’t have a water connection, legal recourse will be taken to recover the fine.

First Published: Mar 28, 2019 21:58 IST