e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 14, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Lockdown casts its shadow on Wold Blood Donor Day in Ludhiana

Lockdown casts its shadow on Wold Blood Donor Day in Ludhiana

Blood transfusion authorities had to cancel a blood donation camp at a marriage place on the Rahon Road, while only 15 donors arrived at another camp at the civil hospital

chandigarh Updated: Jun 14, 2020 22:33 IST
Mohit Khanna
Mohit Khanna
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Lockdown cast its shadow on Wold Blood Donor Day as the blood transfusion authorities in the city had to cancel a blood donation camp scheduled to be held at a marriage place on the Rahon Road, while only 15 donors arrived at another camp held at the civil hospital here on Sunday.

Blood transfusion officer at the civil hospital Dr Gurinderdeep Singh Grewal said the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown had adversely affected the blood donation programmes.

“However, after the lifting of the complete lockdown, we organised several camps to meet the shortage of blood in hospitals. We were expecting an encouraging response today, but people could not reach the venue for blood donation due to lockdown,” said Dr Grewal.

He said the department has also cancelled the blood donation camp scheduled for June 21 at Raikot.

“We will now hold camps during weekdays. We are holding one medical camp in Samrala on June 17 and another on June 19 at the ancestral house of Shaheed Sukhdev at Naughara,” said Dr Grewal.

He admitted the blood transfusion unit at the civil hospital was operating under tremendous stress due to shortfall in blood.

“We received a demand of 196 units on Saturday while a demand of 155 units on Sunday. So, more blood donation camps are the only solution to solve the problem,” said Dr Grewal.

As many as 70 people, including doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, donated blood at the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH).

The theme for this year’s World Blood Donor Day was “Safe blood saves lives” with the slogan “Give blood and make the world a healthier place”.

top news
‘Together we have to make Delhi coronavirus-free’: Amit Shah on capital’s crisis
‘Together we have to make Delhi coronavirus-free’: Amit Shah on capital’s crisis
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, found dead at Mumbai home
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Delhi’s Covid-19 count jumps to 41,182, capital sees highest spike of 2,224 new cases
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
Anand Vihar railway station to house Covid isolation coaches, no train service from Monday
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat, epicentre near Rajkot
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Gujarat, epicentre near Rajkot
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Sushant Singh Rajput dies, spoke of ‘fleeting life’ in last Instagram post
Mass virus testing in Beijing after new cluster triggers lockdowns
Mass virus testing in Beijing after new cluster triggers lockdowns
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The darkness beyond the tinsel town glamour
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesSushant Singh Rajput death NewsSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In