Locust threat: Bhiwani, Dadri put on alert

Bhiwani DC Ajay Kumar said the agricultural department has formed village-level WhatsApp groups wherein farmers are being given information and issued directions to flag any sighting of the insect.

chandigarh Updated: May 28, 2020 23:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

The district administrations of Bhiwani and Dadri on Thursday alerted farmers after locust swarms attacked crops in neighbouring Rajasthan, said officials.

Bhiwani deputy commissioner (DC) Ajay Kumar said the agricultural department has formed village-level WhatsApp groups wherein farmers are being given information and issued directions to flag any sighting of the insect.

“Locust swarms have reached Sardarshahar in Rajasthan and may enter Bhiwani through Churu and Pilani areas. We are in regular touch with Rajasthan agricultural officials,” he added.

Bhiwani deputy director, agriculture, Pratap Singh Sabhrawal, said farmers have been advised to use pesticides such as chlorpyrifos, deltamethrin, diflubenzuron and cyhalothrin to protect their crops, vegetables and trees.

“Nearly 200 tractor-mounted sprayers have been arranged in the areas adjoining Rajasthan borders in the district. We have also advised the people to make loud noise by beating drums, thalis, sound producing instruments and tin boxes to drive away the locusts. Moreover, fire officials have also been put on high alert to control the situation. Patwaris and village secretaries have been directed to visit villages and spread information about the locust attack,” he added.

Similarly, Dadri administration has also ensured that farmers in the district are well aware of the impending threat.

