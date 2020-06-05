e-paper
Long-route Chandigarh Transport Undertaking buses likely to run from June 8

Consent for starting the service has been received from the Haryana government, and the same is expected from the Punjab government by Monday. A consent from Delhi and Himachal Pradesh is yet to be received.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 05, 2020 22:36 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The UT transport department is preparing to start Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) long-route buses from June 8.

Consent for starting the service has been received from the Haryana government, and the same is expected from the Punjab government by Monday.

“Initially, we will run the CTU buses on 50% of the routes, at 50% capacity as per the central government guidelines. A list has been prepared of the routes that pass through Punjab and Haryana,” said Uma Shankar Gupta, director, transport.

A consent from Delhi is yet to be received. For now, buses will ply to areas like Karnal, Panipat and Ambala, but not Delhi. Similarly, Himachal Pradesh is yet to give clearances for the Chandigarh-Himachal long route buses, Gupta said.

The long-route buses will depart from ISBT, Sector 43, for the meantime. The department expects the vegetable and fruit market to be shifted from ISBT, Sector 17, back to Sector 26 by June 15. After that, both local and long-route buses will depart from ISBT-17.

