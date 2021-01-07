e-paper
Look into assets of cops named in extortion racket: Cong MLA

The owner of a call centre had complained that an SHO and head constable were allegedly extorting money from them

chandigarh Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 01:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Congress MLA from NIT Faridabad, Neeraj Sharma, on Wednesday said the assets of Gurugram police personnel allegedly involved in an extortion racket, which was busted by the State Vigilance Bureau (SVB) last week, should be scrutinised.

The SVB had registered a case of extortion, wrongful confinement and restraint under provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act against Gurugram police officials, including the station house officer of Kherki Daula and a head constable. The head constable was also arrested in the case. The owner of a call centre had complained that the SHO and head constable were allegedly extorting money from them.

Addressing a press conference, Sharma said that it was surprising that the case was registered by Faridabad SVB unit despite the fact the crime allegedly took place in Gurugram.

“This only indicated that there was an apprehension that police officials posted in Gurugram could influence the investigations and interfere with the administration of justice. It is a very serious matter that a citizen was kept in illegal detention, assaulted and asked to cough up huge sum by the police. There was no FIR registered against the detained person,’’ the MLA said.

