Lounge bar's owner, staffers booked for flouting hookah ban in Chandigarh

Lounge bar’s owner, staffers booked for flouting hookah ban in Chandigarh

This is fourth such incident of violation reported at clubs in Sectors 7 and 26 in the past one week

chandigarh Updated: Dec 21, 2020, 23:58 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Chandigarh Police have booked the management of Grapho lounge bar in Sector 7 for flouting the hookah ban.

This is fourth such incident of violation reported at clubs in Sectors 7 and 26 in the past one week.

Police have booked the lounge bar’s owner, Jatin of Karnal, besides employees Akash Nagpal of Sector 2, Panchkula, Vikas of Maloya and Sandeep Kumar of Madiwala town in Manimajra.

The case was registered after a police patrolling team searched the club and found hookah was being served to the customers. It was in violation of orders issued by the Chandigarh district magistrate in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A case was registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-26 police station.

On December 19, the management of The Burning Tables in Sector 26 and The Reef in Sector 7 were booked for the same offence. Another case was registered against the owner and six employees of Terminal 7 in Sector 7 on December 17.

