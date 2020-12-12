e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 10, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 30 cases of snatching closed with the arrest of 5

Ludhiana: 30 cases of snatching closed with the arrest of 5

The police have recovered sharp-edged weapons, 12 mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession

chandigarh Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 22:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused in Ludhiana police custody on Saturday.
The accused in Ludhiana police custody on Saturday. (Gurpreet SIngh/HT)
         

The Division Number 7 police claimed to have solved 30 cases of snatching and robbery with the arrest of five who were held for hatching a conspiracy of robbing a petrol pump and liquor vend.

The accused Anuj, 27, of Bhamian Khurd, Gurdev Singh, 32, of Ashok Vihar Colony, Arshdeep Singh, 25, and Sukhjinder Singh, 27, of MS Colony at Tajpur Road, and Narinderjit Singh,28, of Tajpur Road were arrested late on Thursday when they were planning a heist in a vacant plot behind Ludhiana Central Jail. The police have recovered sharp-edged weapons, 12 mobile phones and a motorcycle from their possession.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Simratpal Singh Dhindsa said the police acted on a tip-off.

A case under Sections 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 402 ( assembling for purpose of committing dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was lodged against the accused at the Division 7 Police Station.

The DCP added that the accused were drug addicts and committed the crime to fund their habit. The accused were active in Tajpur Road, Metro Road, Bhamian Kalan, Chandigarh Road, Sector 32 Chandigarh road, Moti Nagar, Mundian Kalan, Mundian Khurd, Jamalpur and Rahon Road.

The accused are in police remand and are already facing trial in several criminal cases.

top news
‘Use election-like process for Covid-19 vaccination drive’: Centre tells states
‘Use election-like process for Covid-19 vaccination drive’: Centre tells states
Israel, Bhutan establish formal diplomatic relations
Israel, Bhutan establish formal diplomatic relations
‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
‘Progressive’ Haryana farmers submitted memorandum backing farm laws: Tomar
10 dead after 2 vehicles collide in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh
10 dead after 2 vehicles collide in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh
Farmers will get over the influence of ‘Maoists and Naxalites’: Piyush Goyal
Farmers will get over the influence of ‘Maoists and Naxalites’: Piyush Goyal
Farmers’ leaders to go on hunger strike on Dec 14 as protests intensify
Farmers’ leaders to go on hunger strike on Dec 14 as protests intensify
People in Kerala to get free Covid-19 vaccine, says chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan
People in Kerala to get free Covid-19 vaccine, says chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan
Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron’s ₹1300 crore investment plan
Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron’s ₹1300 crore investment plan
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In