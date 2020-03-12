Ludhiana 30kg gold heist cracked, gangster held in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Punjab Police on Thursday solved the sensational 30kg gold robbery case of Ludhiana with the arrest of inter-state gangster Gagan Judge after a high drama in the Sector 36 market, Chandigarh.

The gangster made an abortive attempt to open fire at the organised crime control unit (OCCU) team that cornered him in the market following a tip-off. Gagan was among the five suspects who made off with about 30kg of gold ornaments worth ₹12 crore and ₹3 lakh in cash in cash from a branch of India Infoline Finance Limited on Gill Road in Ludhiana three weeks ago.

Director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta said raids were being conducted to nab other members of the gang and Gagan’s accomplices in the Ludhiana case.

Gagandeep Judge, alias Gagan Judge, and his gang members are reportedly involved in more than two-dozen crimes of contract killing, attempt to murder, extortion, auto snatching and other serious criminal activities. He was closely associated with another absconding gangster Jaipal, the DGP said.

The IGP said that around ₹31 lakh cash, apart from a pistol, two magazines and 50 live cartridges were recovered from Gagan. “The gang used to call its members on wireless handsets to avoid interception of phone calls. Three wireless sets have also been recovered from the gangster, besides one stolen i-20 car,” he added.

The DGP announced a reward for the OCCU team for their bravery for the operation conducted under the close supervision of inspector general of police (IGP), OCCU, Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh.

The DGP said another four-five wanted gangsters were on the radar of the Punjab Police and efforts were being made to arrest them, he said, adding that OCCU had been made fully equipped to handle such gangsters and gang-related crime.