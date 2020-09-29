e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana admn to provide Covid patients ‘Corona Fateh’ kits

Ludhiana admn to provide Covid patients ‘Corona Fateh’ kits

The kit consists of 18 items, including a pulse oximeter, digital thermometer and essential medicines

chandigarh Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

With the aim to help Covid-19 patients in isolation monitor their health, the district administration on Tuesday started distribution of “Corona Fateh” kits.

MC councillor Mamta Ashu, along with additional deputy commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta, distributed the first set of kits at the Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students.

Ashu said the kit consists of 18 items, including a pulse oximeter, digital thermometer and essential medicines, along with educational material and instructions on the use of medicines. She said these kits will be distributed among all Covid patients in isolation, whether at home or in hospitals, and help them regularly self-monitor various health indicators. In the coming days, the kits will be distributed by the rapid response teams (RRTs) at the doorsteps of patients.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga urged residents not to take coronavirus casually and immediately contact the health department in case of any symptoms.

top news
88 million in India may have been exposed to Sars-Cov2: Sero survey
88 million in India may have been exposed to Sars-Cov2: Sero survey
Donald Trump, Joe Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
Donald Trump, Joe Biden push into crucial first 2020 campaign face-off
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
China on their radar, India, Japan, US, Australia to hold Quad meet on Oct 6
Joe Biden releases latest tax returns hours before Donald Trump debate
Joe Biden releases latest tax returns hours before Donald Trump debate
Sushant didn’t need me to ‘finance’ drug purchases, Rhea tells high court
Sushant didn’t need me to ‘finance’ drug purchases, Rhea tells high court
‘Male victimisation’: IPS officer seen beating wife on suspension order
‘Male victimisation’: IPS officer seen beating wife on suspension order
Rashid stars as Delhi Capitals fail in modest chase against SRH
Rashid stars as Delhi Capitals fail in modest chase against SRH
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala SitharamanDC vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In