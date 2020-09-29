Ludhiana admn to provide Covid patients ‘Corona Fateh’ kits

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:27 IST

With the aim to help Covid-19 patients in isolation monitor their health, the district administration on Tuesday started distribution of “Corona Fateh” kits.

MC councillor Mamta Ashu, along with additional deputy commissioner Neeru Katyal Gupta, distributed the first set of kits at the Senior Secondary Residential School for Meritorious Students.

Ashu said the kit consists of 18 items, including a pulse oximeter, digital thermometer and essential medicines, along with educational material and instructions on the use of medicines. She said these kits will be distributed among all Covid patients in isolation, whether at home or in hospitals, and help them regularly self-monitor various health indicators. In the coming days, the kits will be distributed by the rapid response teams (RRTs) at the doorsteps of patients.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga urged residents not to take coronavirus casually and immediately contact the health department in case of any symptoms.