e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana district education officer Swaranjit Kaur retires

Ludhiana district education officer Swaranjit Kaur retires

School principals said the work at the district education office was streamlined during her tenure

chandigarh Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 22:45 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Former DEO (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur being felicitated during a function at Government School, Punjab Agricultural University, in Ludhiana on Monday.
Former DEO (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur being felicitated during a function at Government School, Punjab Agricultural University, in Ludhiana on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

District education officer (secondary), Swaranjit Kaur, retired on Monday. A function was organised at government senior secondary smart school, Punjab Agricultural University, for her farewell .

Principals of 65 government school took part of the event. Many of them shared their memories with Kaur. They also handed over mementoes to her and wished her a happy retired life.

Applauding her efforts, the school principals said she has been very cooperative and the work at the district education office was streamlined during her tenure.

Kaur has served at the education department for 32 years. She started her career as lecturer at government senior secondary school, Dakha, in 1988. In 2010, she was promoted as principal of government senior secondary school, Manuke, and then at GSSS, Bhutta.

In 2017, she was deputed as the district education officer, secondary. Kaur played an important role in increasing enrolment at government middle, high and senior secondary schools.

In the last three years, students from the district have topped the state in the PSEB Classes 10 and 12 board exams and also clinched top positions in other scholarship exams.

She was also honoured by education secretary Krishan Kumar on Teacher’s Day. Kumar said that Kaur performed her duties efficiently and Ludhiana district has shined during her stint.

top news
BJP leaders meet again, say govt ready for talks as farmers remain defiant
BJP leaders meet again, say govt ready for talks as farmers remain defiant
LIVE: Protesting farmers pray near barricades on Guru Nanak Jayanti
LIVE: Protesting farmers pray near barricades on Guru Nanak Jayanti
India refuses to support China’s Belt and Road project at SCO meet
India refuses to support China’s Belt and Road project at SCO meet
‘For some heritage means their family’s name’: PM Modi
‘For some heritage means their family’s name’: PM Modi
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
India seeks answers on Ladakh peace plan. It is a make-or-break question
‘He had all the time in the world’: Babar Azam names his ‘idol’
‘He had all the time in the world’: Babar Azam names his ‘idol’
Watch: Iran says scientist killed ‘remotely’; blames Israel l Latest updates
Watch: Iran says scientist killed ‘remotely’; blames Israel l Latest updates
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In