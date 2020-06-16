e-paper
Ludhiana doctors to observe ‘medical bandh’ on June 23

Clinical Establishment Act being enforced from July 1 is against, patients, the poor and doctors, they say

chandigarh Updated: Jun 16, 2020 20:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Ludhiana Even as hospitals grapple with Covid-19 cases, Ludhiana doctors have decided to observe a complete medical bandh June 23 to protest against the implementation the Clinical Establishment Act (CEA) being enforced from July 1.

The Ludhiana branch of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Tuesday burnt the copies of the act.

Calling it a “wrongly timed act and completely uncalled for,” Dr Sunil Katyal , president, IMA Ludhiana , said doctors were governed by Punjab Medical Council (PMC), National Medical Council (NMC/MCI) rules and hospital buildings were governed by building regulation/norms.

Many hospitals were getting accredited by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH). “The introduction of this act will achieve nothing extra, except for the harassment of doctors,” he said.

Dr Dheeraj Aggarwal, honorary secretary, IMA Ludhiana, also said the act was against people, patients, the poor and doctors. It will lead to increase in hospital and treatment costs. The private health care delivery in Punjab is already of high quality, as witnessed by the fact that more than 70% patients seek treatment from private setups than from government hospitals, he said.

The states where it has been implemented did not show any improvement in health care delivery, he added.

Dr Manoj K Sobti, co -chairman, joint action committee, Punjab State governing Council, said, “We are opposing this act completely. Today a Memorandum was given to additional deputy commissioner Ludhiana AS Bains and it will be given to various leaders and the officials in the administration. The IMA Punjab has announced complete medical bandh June 23 if their demands were not met. If the government will not address their problem then a meeting will be held to June 28 to discuss the future course of action,” he added.

The Act provides for registration and regulation of all clinical establishments in the country with a view to prescribing minimum standards of facilities and services which may be provided by them so that mandate of article 47 of the Constitution for improvement in public health is achieved.

