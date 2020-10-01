e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: Five employees get pension pay orders on retirement day

Ludhiana: Five employees get pension pay orders on retirement day

Webinars being held for members of Employee Pension Scheme 1995 who are superannuating within three months

chandigarh Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

A webinar titled Prayaas – an endeavour to release pension on the day of superannuation’ has been initiated by the Employee Provident Fund Office wherein the members of Employee Pension Scheme 1995 who are superannuating within three months are invited.

In such webinars, representatives of the establishments who are responsible for processing the pension claims on behalf of the employers are also invited. The purpose of the webinar is to educate the members of EPS 1995 and their employers so that they can submit their claims complete in all aspects.

On Wednesday, Dheeraj Gupta, regional provident fund commissioner -1 distributed pension pay orders (PPO) to five employees of three different establishments namely Ralson, Avon Steel and Asia Cycle.

Bhupinder Kumar, one of the five beneficiaries expressed his joy in getting PPO on the day of retirement.

top news
Babri verdict: In 2,300-page judgment, court picks holes in CBI’s evidence
Babri verdict: In 2,300-page judgment, court picks holes in CBI’s evidence
No local lockdown outside containment zones: Centre tells state, UT govts
No local lockdown outside containment zones: Centre tells state, UT govts
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
Nirbhaya of Hathras killed by insensitive government: Sonia Gandhi
Bihar assembly polls: Nothing less than 70 seats agreeable, Cong tells RJD
Bihar assembly polls: Nothing less than 70 seats agreeable, Cong tells RJD
Demand for tribal state surfaced in violence in Rajasthan, say police
Demand for tribal state surfaced in violence in Rajasthan, say police
BJP’s Tejasvi Surya reiterates ‘Bengaluru terror hub’ remark
BJP’s Tejasvi Surya reiterates ‘Bengaluru terror hub’ remark
In breather for Delhi hospitals, licenses need not be renewed till March 2021
In breather for Delhi hospitals, licenses need not be renewed till March 2021
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBabri Masjid Demolition Verdict Live UpdatesNeena GuptaCovid 19 India TallyHathras gang rape caseCovid-19 casesUnlock 5 guidelinesRR vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In