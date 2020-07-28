e-paper
Ludhiana: Industrialists demand no enhancement policy, OTS for Focal Point plot holders

Industrialists said that with inclusions of interest and other charges, the cost for the plot has reached around Rs 1,000 per square yard, which is unjustified

chandigarh Updated: Jul 28, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Seeking no enhancement policy for plot holders in Focal Point, a delegation of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) met chairman of Punjab State Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC), Gurpreet Gogi, on Tuesday.

The delegation said that almost six years back, PSIEC issued a notice of Rs 249 per square yard to focal point Phase-8 allottees, which was finally settled at Rs 24 per square yard.

They said that now, PSIEC has issued a notice again and demanded Rs 474 per square yard from the allottees, even when it has already taken 100% anticipatory enhancement. Now with inclusions of interest and other charges, the cost has reached around Rs 1,000 per square yard, which is totally unjustified, the delegation said.

FICO president Gurmeet Singh Kular said, “The industry is suffering due to issue of enhancement charges and industrialists are unable to avail facilities from banking institutes in absence of clearance certificate issued by the PSIEC. The government should support the industry at this time of crisis.”

“The state government should adopt “No enhancement policy” of Haryana State Industries Development Corporation and announce one-time settlement (OTS) policy for payment of dues without penalty,” he added.

