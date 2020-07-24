Ludhiana man dies in road mishap after losing control of vehicle due to epilepsy attack
A 22-year-old man died after he suffered an epilepsy attack while riding a scooter, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole in Nanak Nagar after hitting a woman.
The victim has been identified as Karan of Vijay Nagar.
According to eyewitnesses, the man was riding very fast and suddenly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole after hitting a woman, Rekha, who was crossing the road. The man died on the way to the hospital. The woman suffers minor injuries.
Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, station house officer at Daresi police station, said that according to onlookers the man suffered a fit while driving. The police have informed the kin of the victim about the incident and sent the body to civil hospital for postmortem.