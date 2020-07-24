e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana man dies in road mishap after losing control of vehicle due to epilepsy attack

Ludhiana man dies in road mishap after losing control of vehicle due to epilepsy attack

According to eyewitnesses, the man was riding very fast and suddenly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole

chandigarh Updated: Jul 24, 2020 00:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 22-year-old man died after he suffered an epilepsy attack while riding a scooter, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole in Nanak Nagar after hitting a woman.

The victim has been identified as Karan of Vijay Nagar.

According to eyewitnesses, the man was riding very fast and suddenly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a pole after hitting a woman, Rekha, who was crossing the road. The man died on the way to the hospital. The woman suffers minor injuries.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, station house officer at Daresi police station, said that according to onlookers the man suffered a fit while driving. The police have informed the kin of the victim about the incident and sent the body to civil hospital for postmortem.

