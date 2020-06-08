e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 08, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana MC begins field inspections to develop biodiversity parks

Ludhiana MC begins field inspections to develop biodiversity parks

The National Green Tribunal monitoring committee had in December last year directed the civic body to develop parks in association with the forest department

chandigarh Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Ludhiana: The municipal corporation (MC) has begun field inspections to identify sites for establishing biodiversity parks in the city on National Green Tribunal (NGT) directions.

The MC, which will develop three parks in the city, has located the site for one at Buddha nullah at Tajpur road. Locations for the others are yet to be worked out.

MC Commissioner Kanwalpret Kaur Brar also visited a few sites on Monday.

The NGT monitoring committee had in December last year directed the civic body to develop parks in association with the forest department.

At a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, the MC finance and contracts committee
(F and CC) will be finalising a panel to take other decisions related to the project.

Around 12 acres of land will be required to develop the parks, MC officials said after consultations with the forest department .

“MC Commissioner Brar has inspected a few sites on Monday and three sites will be finalised in the coming days. Brar also inspected the ongoing work of desilting Buddha nullah,” MC secretary Neeraj Jain said on Monday.

tags
top news
India’s economy to shrink further in fiscal year 2020-21: World Bank
India’s economy to shrink further in fiscal year 2020-21: World Bank
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
Troop movements halted at India-China standoff points but defences are up deep inside
‘No need to be shy’: China asks US senator for proof of vaccine sabotage
‘No need to be shy’: China asks US senator for proof of vaccine sabotage
‘Huge problem’: Kejriwal tweets his critique of Lt Guv order on Covid-19 beds
‘Huge problem’: Kejriwal tweets his critique of Lt Guv order on Covid-19 beds
‘I live and work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?’: Chidambaram asks CM Kejriwal
‘I live and work in Delhi, am I a Delhiite?’: Chidambaram asks CM Kejriwal
How India can come out of the recession stronger | Opinion
How India can come out of the recession stronger | Opinion
‘Power without responsibility is a character trait’: Rajnath Singh on Congress
‘Power without responsibility is a character trait’: Rajnath Singh on Congress
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
On The Record: Why the government is fighting a hospital during a pandemic
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Petrol PriceMaharashtra Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In