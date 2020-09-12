Ludhiana MC ropes in experts from engineering college to test soil of Jainpur sports park site

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:07 IST

The municipal corporation (MC) has roped in experts from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) for soil testing of the Jainpur site, where a sports park is being established on an area of 32 acre under Smart City Project. The proposal to shift legacy waste from the site has been scrapped.

A meeting regarding the same was held at the MC’s Zone D office on Thursday wherein mayor Balkar Sandhu, MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal and councillor Mamta Ashu discussed the project with the experts.

Sandhu said cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu is regularly monitoring the project as there is a need to improve the sports infrastructure in the city.

They decided that there is no need to shift legacy waste from the site as most of it has turned into soil over the years. The experts from GNDEC have been asked to commence soil testing so that the project can be started at the earliest.

“Apart from a cricket ground, infrastructure will also be developed for hockey, lawn tennis and basketball among other games at a cost of around ₹52 crore,” Sandhu said.

Earlier, the consultant company of Smart City Mission had tabled a proposal to shift the legacy waste from the site at a cost of around ₹20 crore. But, the proposal was dumped by Ashu and the mayor.