Ludhiana MC urges shrines to make premises plastic-free zones

The MC conducted meetings with management committee of various religious places as part of its ongoing 15-day campaign

chandigarh Updated: Oct 07, 2020 23:35 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

As part of its ongoing 15-day campaign ‘My waste, my responsibility’, the municipal corporation (MC) conducted meetings with the management committee of various religious places including, temples and gurudwaras, on Wednesday, and urged them to make their premises plastic-free zones.

The civic body asked the management committees to use steel utensils instead of disposable ones for the distribution of langar. Further, they were asked to make announcements urging the residents to stop using plastic carry bags and single-use plastic.

MC joint commissioner Swati Tiwana said that the MC is involving religious organisations, NGOs, and residents’ welfare associations in its campaign to keep the city clean and plastic-free.

“The management committees gave a positive response and made announcements to spread awareness among the public. The corporation is also conducting regular cleanliness and awareness drives in different parts of the city,” said Tiwana.

MC commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal said, “The state government has already banned plastic carry bags and, the MC is also issuing challans regularly. Meanwhile, the residents should also understand their duty to keep the city and environment clean. Religious organisations and residents’ welfare associations can play a major role in instilling values among the residents and, should extend their support to the MC.”

